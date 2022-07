Херсонский «котел»: названы сроки окружения войск РФ

In the northwest of Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have control Vysokopillya. They've pushed the Russian fascist invaders 8 km back on this front.



On July 28, rashist forces shelled Novovoznesens'ke, Pot'omkyne, Vysokopilly. Launched an airstrike on Novopetrivka. pic.twitter.com/v7p3c14Zz4