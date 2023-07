Евродепутат: Белорусские политзаключенные будут свободны

Brutality of #Lukashenka regime is beyond imagination. Many of over 1500 political prisoners are tortured & abused daily, including Mikalai Statkevich & Polina Sharenda-Panasyuk.

They are not forgotten! They will be free! Belarus will be free!

⚪🔴⚪Zhyve #Belarus!