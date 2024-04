Появились спутниковые снимки аэродрома в Морозовске перед ударом ВСУ

*Update*

🇷🇺MOROZOVSK AIR BASE🇷🇺

0.5m📷 from today, BEFORE (~11:51 UTC, 4 Apr 2024) the UAV attack on the airfield.



Plenty of targets, let's see what the BDA is tomorrow⬇️



26x Su-34 Fullback

3x Su-30 / 35



Image quality wasn't the best so happy for any corrections.