Появились спутниковые фото аэродрома Мариновка в РФ после атаки БПЛА

🇷🇺Marinovka Air Base🇷🇺

Here is a 'before' image from 19 August 2024



Loads of airframes on the flightline

14x Su-24

15x Su-34 (I think, @MilAviaUA confirm?)



What I find more interesting are the 8x semi trucks (~18m in length)



What are they carrying? Ammo resupply? Shaheds? https://t.co/Goltc2h2hK pic.twitter.com/1J8yY2XyuG