Вратарь «Манчестер Сити» сделал невероятную голевую передачу и обновил рекорд АПЛ

Most assists by goalkeepers in Premier League history:



◉ 7 - Ederson

◎ 5 - Paul Robinson

◉ 4 - Ederson in 24/25

◎ 4 - David Seaman

◎ 4 - Pepe Reina



Absolutely incredible. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VDlR1zADhF