Один из лучших футболистов мира повторил рекорд Роналду в Лиге чемпионов

Raphinha has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign in the competition’s history.



Cristiano Ronaldo 13/14

◎ 11 games

◎ 17 goals

◎ 4 assists



Raphinha 24/25

◉ 14 games

◉ 13 goals

◉ 8 assists



