Обладатель «Золотого мяча» Лука Модрич провел последний матч за «Реал»

64' The legend Luka Modrić makes his entrance. 🤩🇭🇷



Could be his last game for Real Madrid 🤍



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGRMA pic.twitter.com/61AMjQ7c4U