Драматичный финал и слезы Роналду: Испания обыграла Португалию

After the final whistle in Portugal's defeat to Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo simply couldn't hold back. He tried to clap. He tried to smile. He tried to stay strong. But the emotions were too much. As the tears rolled down his face, Ronaldo knew this was the end of his World Cup journey. For so many years, he gave everything for Portugal. He broke records, inspired millions, and became one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. But there was one dream he could never achieve—lifting the FIFA World Cup. Seeing him walk away in tears was heartbreaking. Not because of the loss alone, but because it marked the end of a dream he had chased his entire career. Whether you're a Ronaldo fan or not, it's hard not to feel something watching these moments. Football will never forget what he gave to the game. Thank you for everything, Cristiano Ronaldo. Your legacy will live forever. ❤️🐐