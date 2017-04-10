Shades of Political Prostitution Stanislau Shushkevich

10.04.2017, 15:47

Narodnaya Volya (No. 27, April 4, 2017) published a huge article of Professor Vyacheslav Orgish "Belarusian Shades of Political Modernization".

Vyacheslav Orgish recalls his genius vision published in Sovetskaya Belorussia in 2008, and not adopted by the Belarusian opposition because of its, in the author's opinion, natural brain fart and political mediocrity. And this statement about opposition is "proved" by the quotation of Zyanon Paznyak, although it is true only for money-making individuals latched onto a true opposition.

So, Orgish demands "the full potential of the Belarusian people" to be mobilized, of course, he has personally contributed to this sacred matter, (1), as well as the ruling political elite (2), the unlawful counter-elite (3), Lukashenka, who promised "to adapt, modernize our political system," on January 17, 2012 (4) and Joseph Syaredzich, editor-in-chief of the NV, the initiator of a National "Round Table" (5). This company will provide an appropriate response to "challenges of our time", such as "upcoming supranational world order (undermining foundations of traditional statehood, cultural anthropology and ethics), extremely acute problems of post-industrial economic and social development ...".

Professor Orgish considers opposition members fringe politicians and seriously recommends the opposition gently incorporate into the system policy, to get rid of radicalism, first of all, in terms of political order.

I am falling under the impression that the professor does not live in Belarus and is guided by propaganda public mass media. He does not understand or, to be specific, pretends he has poor awareness of attempts of the ruler to stay in power by all means. The regime does its best to preserve this illegitimate power - neglects the law, intimidates people, conducts provocative arrests, even neutralization of the most persistent opposition politicians.

We live under the state terrorism. I do not rule out that you, professor, have not seen or do not want to see the conclusion of the independent Venice Commission on a complete non-democracy of a current Constitution of Belarus perverted by lawyers and a fraud referendum. The power has dehumanized itself, and Philosophiae Doctor offers to get embodied and thus betray ordinary people who are shamelessly deceived.

You, Mr. Orgish, are a top-qualified specialist. You must elucidate the youth and explain that Belarus now misses basic human rights, that it has 5-7 times more police officers and other "law enforcement bodies" without insignia per capita than in civilized countries. And you recommend conscious citizens to ingratiate themselves to ranks of those adjusted to injustice officials (for at least a poor welfare for themselves and their loved ones). People like you, as our "elected" ruler says, are allowed to a pork barrel, unless they bring no harm to the regime. To get closer to the pork barrel you blame the opposition for maximalist demands, and lose your dignity. You invent that "the opposition now is unable to fight for the electorate" and forget that we have not had elections since 1996, only a performance and farce not recognized by any democratic (or just civilized) countries.

Being a Doctor of Political Sciences at four prestigious universities of the world I'd like to say: please, remember, this regime, like it used to be in the USSR, cannot have an opposition in its common sense. The dictator expelled it from the Parliament 20 years ago and its representatives are no longer appointed. There are protesters who, like Soviet dissidents, have no rights but who retain dignity and shift for a livingю

Decent people are proud of them.

Stanislau Shushkevich for Charter97.org