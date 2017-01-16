"It Is the Last Time, Perhaps"
Why has Lukashenka left for Egypt? 58
15:45 Latvia’s MFA: We Support Lithuania’s Position On Belarusian NPP 1
However, Latvia appears not ready to impose embargo on the energy from the Astravets NPP so far.
15:16 Leanid Zlotnikau: Belarusians Forced To Spend More Than They Earn 3
Communal services, public transport and taxes “eat away” the last savings in the foreign currency.
14:52 Expert: Lukashenka Visits His Ilk 14
The dictator visits underdeveloped authoritarian countries, which still are not aware about the "quality" of his products.
14:45 Border Officials Confirm Checks Of Belarusians’ Passports In Russia Airports 10
It depends on agreements between the foreign ministries of the two countries, if this temporary measure becomes a usual one.
14:15 Mikalai Charnavus: Decree On "Social Parasites" – Absolute Lawlessness Of State photo 22
An activist managed to collect almost 350 signatures for abolishing the unlawful decree in Baranavichy within 4 days.
13:37 Ozharovsky on the IAEA Mission at the Belarusian NPP: It's Just a Journey 6
An IAEA mission will not be able to stop the construction of Astravets NPP.
13:25 Belarus And Hong Kong Agreed To Abolish Visas 2
Hong Kong visa costs 30 dollars for Belarusians today.
12:28 Ministry Of Information Blocks Another 11 Websites 3
The internet-resources have been blocked due to “inappropriate advertising”.
11:48 Donald Trump's Co-Father-In-Law Builds a Memorial in Navahrudak 12
Charles Kushner will finance the construction of the memory wall for those who died in the Jewish ghetto.
11:46 Minsk City Executive Committee’s Head Shorats Gives Two Days To Remove Snow In Minsk 31
The official has criticized the district administrations for the poor quality of snow cleaning.
9:52 It Is Time For Dictator To Get Retired 61
Ain't it strange how it turns out: Zhadobin and Maltsau are not good enough for their age, and age is no disqualification for Lukashenka and Siamashka?
9:13 Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus 6
Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance blocked another channel of import of the sanctioned products.
9:06 Estonian Gaming Business Withdrawn From Belarus 17
Even some gambling companies are leaving the Belarusian market.
8:16 Uladzimir Kondrus: I Will Keep A Page Or A Blog In The Internet 5
The last person involved in the events of the Square 2010 spoke about his future plans.
16:44 MFA Confirms: Refugee Camps To Be Built In Belarus 38
7 million euros will be allocated for this purpose.
15:57 Trade Unions To Organize Mass Protest Action For Abolishment Of “Social Parasites” Decree 92
Independent trade unions suggest active struggle against the anti-constitutional law.
15:23 Belarus To Build Camps For Refugees From Syria, Chechnya, Ukraine? 33
The EU intends to finance the construction of refugee camps in Belarus.
13:54 BNC Structures Created In Regions 1
Viktar Malachko was elected head of the democratic coalition in Salihorsk.
13:38 People’s Outrage With “Social Parasites” Decree Reached Breaking Point 36
No other country in the world has such an absurd law, when they deprive people of work and demand money for that.
12:47 Another Ukrainian Activist Not Allowed In Belarus On Russian Federation Orders 11
Belarusian border guards said that there was only one state for them – the "customs union".
12:28 Directors Persecuted In the Regions 44
The Prosecutor's office opened a number of criminal cases against officials of the regions.
12:11 Lady in White 71
Servants play with Lukashenka's conscience driving him to madness.
10:22 Kommersant: Belarus To Lose Another $ 1.6 Billion On Russian Oil 8
Dependence on Russian oil may hit Lukashenka stronger than before.
9:52 Nationwide Drop in Salaries, Expert Says photo 22
To paper unemployment the authorities make Belarusians work almost for free.
9:40 Belarus To Ban Imported Tights? 73
The State Standardization Committee found violations of the technical regulations in almost all imported stockings and socks.
9:24 Empty Coffers of Lukashenka 44
An army of "non-payers to the budget" hit the dictator.
8:35 Shooter "in law" 66
The incident with the shooting in Minsk on New Year's Eve has opened a new chapter in the annals of the national police.
16:57 Ministry Of Sports Denied Information About First Deputy’s Resignation
The Information, that first Deputy Minister of Sport and Tourism of Belarus Aliaksandr Hahiyeu has been dismissed, is unreliable.
16:15 Student “Melts Heart” Of Doorkeeper Of BNTU Hostel photo video 23
In the middle of the working week, an unexpected romantic video appeared in the internet.
15:57 State Of Emergency On Board "Belavia" Airplane?
Most of the flight the plane was flying at an altitude of 2700 meters with an average speed of 600 km / h.
15:39 Lukashenka Dismissed His Classmate 4
First Deputy Minister of Sport Aliaksandr Hahiyeu has been dismissed.
15:21 Ex-Head Of Department For Fighting Against Economic Crimes Helped Gangsters “Beat Debts Out” Of Local Businessmen In Maryina Horka 5
A gang of racketeers and the former head of the Department for fighting against economic crimes, who is believed to be connected with this gang, stand trial in Pukhavichy district.
14:47 Chairman Of Zelva District Council Detained
Kanstantsin Biardnikovich was detained during a hunt in the forest at the border of Vaukavysk and Zelva districts.
14:41 Fortification Named After Ales Charkashyn Appeared Outside Donetsk video
Soldiers of the tactical group"Belarus" paid tribute to the national hero of Ukraine from Brest.
14:33 Aleh Vouchak: Lukashenka Repeatedly Interferes Into Criminal Justice 26
The authorities are doing their best to present the Minsk resident who suffered from policeman as a malicious hooligan.
14:29 Belarusians En Masse Refuse Postmen In Taking "Chain Letters" photo 83
Piles of letters from the tax inspection, which no one wants to take, are gathering dust in post offices.
13:27 Sanctions on Zhemchuzhny Upheld
Mikhail Zhemchuzhny still considered "inclined to extremism".
12:41 Zmitser Dashkevich: 2017 To Be Year Of Street Rallies For White-Red-White Flag 3
The struggle for returning of the national symbols will continue in a new format.
12:23 Dictator Has Already Acquitted New Year "Shooter" In Uniform 137
A charge was filed against the Minsker, who was injured by a police officer on New Year Eve.
11:54 Salaries In Belarus To Amount To $40 50
Lukashenka's economy will collapse without Russian support.
10:23 Belarus Turning Into Country Of Working Pensioners video 34
According to the official statistics, 25% Belarusians remain at their workplaces after retirement.
9:50 What an Oil Kick Can Bring Lukashenka to 29
The regime knows nothing but to be on an oil needle.
9:27 How Utility Providers Set Up Regime By Their Figures 31
A Pole, "oppressed" by housing and communal services, appeared to be almost 2.5 times richer than a "prosperous" Belarusian after paying the utilities bills!