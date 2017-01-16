15:45 Latvia’s MFA: We Support Lithuania’s Position On Belarusian NPP 1 However, Latvia appears not ready to impose embargo on the energy from the Astravets NPP so far.

14:52 Expert: Lukashenka Visits His Ilk 14 The dictator visits underdeveloped authoritarian countries, which still are not aware about the "quality" of his products.

14:45 Border Officials Confirm Checks Of Belarusians’ Passports In Russia Airports 10 It depends on agreements between the foreign ministries of the two countries, if this temporary measure becomes a usual one.

14:15 Mikalai Charnavus: Decree On "Social Parasites" – Absolute Lawlessness Of State photo 22 An activist managed to collect almost 350 signatures for abolishing the unlawful decree in Baranavichy within 4 days.

11:48 Donald Trump's Co-Father-In-Law Builds a Memorial in Navahrudak 12 Charles Kushner will finance the construction of the memory wall for those who died in the Jewish ghetto.

9:52 It Is Time For Dictator To Get Retired 61 Ain't it strange how it turns out: Zhadobin and Maltsau are not good enough for their age, and age is no disqualification for Lukashenka and Siamashka?

9:13 Russia Bans Vegetables, Fruit Supplies From Burundi Through Belarus 6 Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance blocked another channel of import of the sanctioned products.