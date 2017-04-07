The Society of Open-Ended Opportunities 34 Iryna Khalip

7.04.2017, 7:38

12,057

Iryna Khalip

They suffer from preventive amnesia. We have solidarity.

Facebook feed looks like a cross-talk.

- Who will take cigarettes for Kulakou on Atrestsina?

- I will!

- Who will make a parcel for Zakharevich?

- I will!

- Who will go to the trial of Mikalaichyk?

- I will!

- Who will meet Filippovich?

- I will!

- I will!

- I will!

The rythm of the current solidarity reminds of the march. It is fast, clear and almost unanimous. There is a list of allowed products almost on every wall on social metworks. The information about new hearings and the release of other detainees goes rival. Wifes of detainees are offered help with their children for them to have an opportunity to have a little free time or to deliver a parcel to prison.

BY_help group publishes financial reports at the speed of light. The group was created two weeks ago to raise money to help families of those detained under a criminal case on preparation of riots and detained for participation in protests. As of April 5 $39 thousand was raised. Money was donated not only in Belarus, but in London, Warsaw, Dublin, Paris, New York, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv. The group is accountable for the money spent, it gives money to families of detainees.

And Homel Terminator-civil rights activist Leanid Sudalenka raises money for a prosthetic device for Mikalai Krychko, the participator in the March of Angry Belarusians in Pinsk. Do you remember an elderly man crutching among other participants? The state does not care about him, as well as about other disabled people. But Sudalenka has decided to help him. And be sure that Mikalai Trafimavich will be walking in Pink with a new German prosthetic device soon. Solidarity has open-ended opportunities, we know it for sure. It's known since cold December 2010. It has helped us to survive.

When I and Natallia Radzina were in a remand prison, our mothers met in the Central Store. They recognized each other with a water boiler and gave a hug. Everyone understood she was not alone. And later they were offered help and given money. When I came home I saw a lot of new clothes of my son.

- Mother, what are these new tights?

- Activists of the Young Front brought them. And those toys as well.

Not only money was brought and not only by activists of the Young Front. Some people brought candies, some a sack of potatoes. And words of encouragement our mothers received from all over the world. When Natallia Radzina was released her mother dialed a wrong number when calling her relatives and cried "Natasha is released!" She was answered: "This is a wrong number, but we got it! Our congratulations!"

And official who were in the same cell with us were dismissed after the fact when it was left only three days for their release. They were treated like lepers. They later confessed that it was an ordinary practice among officials: if someone finds himself in dishonour, in prison - all the rest pretend that they have never heard about him, although they had a party in the office locked on the inside and sang songs the day before.

Not only the good conquer the evil, but solidarity always triumphs over chicken-heart and treason. Unlike shunyavki (the riot police officers) we have no weapons. But any shunyavka when finding himself in prison (by the way, it happens very often)will have to stay alone and curse the damn colleagues who have had his name forgotten five seconds before his arrest. Preventive amnesia is a professional disease.

And we have a great solidarity experience. And now, when we have new political prisoners, at least they can be sure that their relatives are safe. They will not be alone. They will be given money, attention, words of encouragement, toys for children. You may say that this is a miserable thing. Not at all, believe me. Fear for the family is always stronger than fear for yourself. When you know that your family feels fine, it endues you with the power of Herakles.

There is little time left before their release. The true Belarusian Spring has come. And not the calendar proves it, but courage, righteous anger and solidarity.

Iryna Khalip for Charter97.org