Russian Paratroopers Landed In Belarus 10.04.2017

PHOTO: MK.RU

The military have arrived in our country for the preparation to the exercises "Slavic Brotherhood-2017".

The delegation of the Airborne Forces of Russia has arrived on an official visit in Brest, interfax.by reports with reference to the Department of Information and Mass Communications of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"In the course of the operation, Russian paratroopers will visit 38 separate guards brigade of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, where they will hold the second planning conference on the participation of units of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Airborne Forces of Russia in the joint Belarusian-Russian- Serbian exercises "Slavic Brotherhood-2017", – the message says.

In the course of joint negotiations, the military experts will specify the goals of the forthcoming international exercises, which are scheduled for the second half of 2017.

The visit of the delegation of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation to Belarus takes place in accordance with the plan of the international activities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, and will last until April 14, 2017.