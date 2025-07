ВСУ уничтожили россиян с техникой на понтонном мосту под Лиманом

What Russians do when they see a river? They try to find a way how to be demolished.



Pontoon bridge, BM-21, ATV, car, BTR-82A. And, right now, another AFV/truck with a 152 mm 2A65. Both are destroyed with the help of FPV drones.



Lyman direction. July 2025. pic.twitter.com/QmFArU6nN1