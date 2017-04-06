Russia Makes Preparations For Full-Scale Offensive Operation ANDREI SANNIKOV

6.04.2017, 15:32

The deployment of "Iskander-M" complexes to Kaliningrad, the largest nuclear missile carriers in the Baltic Sea and the "West-2017" exercises are a part of it.

One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, ex-presidential candidate Andrei Sannikov commented on his Facebook page on Russia's deployment of "Iskander-M" complexes to Kaliningrad region, the rapid entering of the largest Russian nuclear missile carriers into the Baltic Sea, and the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2017".

"Yesterday Russia declared that it will continue to deploy "Iskander-M" missiles (bit over 2 minutes to fly to Warsaw). Today it declared re-deployment of two biggest nuclear missiles carriers to the Baltic sea. It means the encirclement of the Baltic states. It doesn't look as regular "Zapad-2017" exercise, more like preparation of a full-fledged offensive. It can also explain 4162 railcars which are ordered for the exercise on the territory of Belarus.

At this time Lukashenka is stifling the rebelling people of Belarus and fabricates criminal case against patriots. Weak and fragmented West (as it labels the Belarusian opposition) reacts by continuing its efforts to help him "to oppose Kremlin" (which is his happy partner in ZAPAD-2017), prefers not to see the brutality of the repressions and keeps playing its monotonous tune of "dialogue with the dictator," – Andrei Sannikov wrote.