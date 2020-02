Финальный раунд Кубка Федерации: Белорусские теннисистки узнали соперниц

🚨 The #FedCupFinals draw is set 🚨



Group A:

France 🇫🇷

Russia 🇷🇺

Hungary 🇭🇺



Group B:

Australia 🇦🇺

Belarus 🇧🇾

Belgium 🇧🇪



Group C:

USA 🇺🇸

Spain 🇪🇸

Slovakia 🇸🇰



Group D:

Czech Republic 🇨🇿

Germany 🇩🇪

Switzerland 🇨🇭



Who do YOU think will be crowned world champion? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6Bjy0RfuL4