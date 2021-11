Британию накрыл ураган «Арвен»

⚠️ Update to the Yellow Warning for Snow & Ice ⚠️



A risk of wintry showers & icy stretches. Snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland & NW England early on Sunday.



Saturday 1700 to Sunday 1100.



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kxRHhaggAx