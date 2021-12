Libereco: Отключение режима Лукашенко от SWIFT — одно из наших основных требований

Robin @mesarosch has become the godparent of the political prisoner Andrei Voinich, who is denied appropriate medical aid. @verenahubertz is now the godparent of Yauhen Afnahel and @DeborahDuering of Iryna Kastsiuchenka.#WeStandBYyou #StandBYBelarushttps://t.co/VtwFurQRex