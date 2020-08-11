Атмосфера в Уручье 2 11.08.2020, 21:35 11,096 Люди выходят в самых разных концах столицы. В Минске продолжаются протесты в разных районах столицы. Белорусы устали молчать! Белорусы устали молчать! 