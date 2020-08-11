закрыть
11 августа 2020, вторник, 22:25
Атмосфера в Уручье

  • 11.08.2020, 21:35
Люди выходят в самых разных концах столицы.

В Минске продолжаются протесты в разных районах столицы. Люди собираются группами, аплодируют и требуют перемен.

Видео опубликовал телеграм-канал NEXTA.