На Гавайях извергается самый большой действующий вулкан в мире

🇺🇸 🌋 #Hawaii's #MaunaLoa, the world's largest active volcano, begins erupting after 38 years of silence.



Less than an hour before the start of the eruption, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the area of ​​​​the volcano.https://t.co/J7gc8ubKpH pic.twitter.com/Jq30ZmlUXY