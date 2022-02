Новозеландская футболистка забила три гола в свои ворота за один тайм

✅Right foot

✅Header

✅Left foot



New Zealand Women's National Team defender Meikayla Moore made headlines as she scored a hattrick...of OWN GOALS during a #SheBelievesCup match against the USA.



Unbelievable. 😳🙆🏿‍♂️ #KawowoUpdatespic.twitter.com/44h7J92ORZ