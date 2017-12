Иран охватили массовые протесты

Police vehicles either burning or under rebel (yes,I said it) control also in #Alahwaz (pic1), #Mashhad (pic2) and several other towns it seems.

Gov office also burnt down in #Khorramabad (pic3).

Also more deaths,killed by regime forces,reported (pic4 from #Zanjan).#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/mFYtRAYG0D