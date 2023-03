Rolls-Royce построит ядерный реактор на Луне

We’re backing new research by @RollsRoyce that will support future Moon missions. 🚀🌕



The funding will help develop tech that will provide power needed for humans to live and work on the Moon - from comms systems to life-support. 👩🏻‍🚀👨🏽‍🚀



👉 https://t.co/IctjqdmK5J#BSW2023 pic.twitter.com/lxb8pMfNNM