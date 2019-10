Глава Европарламента назвал лауреата премии Сахарова 2019

Very pleased to announce that Ilham Tohti is the 2019 #SakharovPrize winner. He has dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of China’s Uyghur minority, but was sentenced to life in prison in 2014. We demand his immediate release https://t.co/Bwx7KADppF #FreeIlhamTohti pic.twitter.com/Z5Q3a6yx8p