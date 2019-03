Crew Dragon Илона Маска успешно пристыковался к МКС

The @SpaceX Crew Dragon is attached to the @Space_Station ! It's a first for a commercially built & operated spacecraft designed for crew! #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/ddck58TVnP

The first @Commercial_Crew mission arrived at the space station today when the @SpaceX #CrewDragon completed soft capture on the Harmony module at 5:51am ET. #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/Bgcgac0O50 pic.twitter.com/KfNFpHxpGx