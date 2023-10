Бегство в Новороссийск: Черноморский флот РФ покинул «неприступный» Севастополь

🇷🇺BSF: FEODOSIA🇷🇺

0.5M📷 from 2 Oct 2023. While the new Karakurt Class corvette has departed, we see 2x Alexandrit Class, 1x Buyan-M, 1x Ropucha, 1x Tarantul Class and 1x Pr. 22160 (1st time I've seen that class here). Also, grain thief GOLDEN YARA is still loading her plunder. pic.twitter.com/qbLnfllQuJ