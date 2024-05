Президент Европарламента требует освободить Полину Шарендо-Панасюк

Palina Sharenda-Panasiuk's place is not in a Belarusian prison.



But free & reunited with her family.



Today, on the International Day of Solidarity with Political Prisoners in Belarus, I appeal for her & all political prisoners' immediate release.#EPstandsBYyou @Tsihanouskaya https://t.co/RkCIh5800R pic.twitter.com/gfrqRYgLb0