Армия РФ впервые сбросила на Украину ФАБ-3000

#Breaking

Today, Russia dropped the first FAB-3000 M-54 UMPK on Ukraine, hitting the Nova Poshta number 1 building inthe frontline village of #Lyptsy, Kharkiv region.

➡️The 3 ton heavy bomb (1.2 tons warhead) missed the building by 15 meters, but still caused heavy damage to it. pic.twitter.com/Zh92nU5q6X