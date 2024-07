Пожар на авиабазе РФ в Курске: появились новые подробности

Location: 3754th Central Aviation Technical Base, military unit 13830, Kursk (Курск), Kursk Oblast, Russia, fire near 51.77135, 36.19197 https://t.co/1X19o9P7lG @UAControlMap @GeoConfirmed

source 2nd location: https://t.co/TNQ5ILaaG9

Smoke plume from a fire at a military base. pic.twitter.com/9N2OoM8xf9